Kopech was activated from the paternity list Friday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 26-year-old landed on the paternity list Tuesday and will return without missing a start, as expected. Kopech lines up to take the mound Sunday against the Yankees, with Dallas Keuchel and Johnny Cueto poised to start the first two games of the series.
