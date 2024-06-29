Kopech earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rockies, pitching a scoreless inning and working around a walk.

The 28-year-old entered the ninth with a two-run lead and looked to immediately be in danger as he opened with six-pitch walk to Ryan McMahon. However, Kopech induced two consecutive groudouts, including one of the double-play variety, to escape with just his second save in June. The Chicago right-hander lowered his season ERA to 4.46 over 34.1 innings as he appears to have seized control of the closer's role over John Brebbia for the time being.