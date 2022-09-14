Kopech (5-9) earned the win over the Rockies on Tuesday. He allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings.

Kopech limited the damage to an Alan Trejo two-run home run in the third inning. This was Kopech's sharpest outing since Aug. 12 versus the Tigers, as he'd allowed 11 runs in 9.2 innings across his previous three outings, one of which was cut short by a knee injury. The right-hander has a 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 105:57 K:BB through 119.1 innings across 25 starts this year. He's projected for a favorable road start in Detroit this weekend.