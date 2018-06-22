Kopech (3-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out six, earning the win for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

It was another night of wresting command for the right-handed Kopech, who threw just 49 of his 89 pitches for strikes, although he fared much better than his last time out when he allowed five runs and walked eight over three innings. The right-hander's walked at least four batters in each of the last four games, pitching into the sixth inning just once during that stretch, and allowed 6.2 BB/9 overall. Kopech's strikeouts are as advertised, fanning 11.8 per nine innings, but the organization anticipated something better than a 5.08 ERA. As such, Kopech was not among a flurry of promotions the team announced Thursday.