Kopech struck out two and walked one without allowing a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Mariners.

Kopech imploded to allow three earned runs and blow a lead in an appearance Monday, but he managed to bounce back in this outing. He entered the game with the score tied at 1-1 and turned in just his third scoreless effort in his last five appearances. Kopech remains the White Sox's primary closer, though his last save came on May 15.