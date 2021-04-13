Kopech has been bouncing back strong from his multi-inning relief appearances and would have been an option to start Monday for Carlos Rodon (illness) had he not pitched the day before, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox no longer have a vacancy in the rotation, as Rodon is set to start Wednesday, but it's encouraging to know that Kopech could be an option in the future. He has dominated to the tune of 6.1 scoreless frames in three appearances, striking out 11 and walking two over that span.