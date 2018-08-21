White Sox's Michael Kopech: Called up ahead of MLB debut
Kopech was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to start against the Twins.
As expected, Kopech was summoned from the minors ahead of his highly-anticipated big-league debut. The flamethrowing 22-year-old compiled a 3.70 ERA and 170:60 K:BB across 24 starts (126.1 innings) with the Knights prior to earning a promotion. Kopech has struggled with his command at times, but he's shown improvement over his last seven starts, walking just four while striking out 59. Even if his ERA and WHIP aren't stellar in his first go around with the White Sox, he has the potential to provide a serious strikeout boost to fantasy owners over the stretch run.
