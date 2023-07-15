Kopech (3-8) allowed four runs on a hit and four walks while taking a loss against Atlanta on Friday. He recorded two outs.

Kopech was activated from the injured list to make his first start since June 27 and immediately ran into trouble. He loaded the bases with no outs before serving up a grand slam to Matt Olson. Kopech has compiled a brutal 12:20 K:BB through 13 innings over his last four starts. He saw his season ERA climb to 4.47 with a league-leading 53 walks. Assuming his shoulder wasn't an issue Friday, Kopech is currently lined up for a road matchup with the Mets next week.