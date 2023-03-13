Kopech didn't allow a baserunner across three scoreless innings while striking out one in Cactus League action Sunday against the Angels.

The outing was Kopech's debut this spring, as he was brought along slowly while recovering from offseason knee surgery. He showed no ill effects while touching 98 mph with his fastball while requiring only 37 pitches to complete his work. Kopech still has plenty to improve upon in future outings, including throwing his changeup more -- he threw it only once Sunday -- and adjusting to the pitch clock, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.