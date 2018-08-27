White Sox's Michael Kopech: Collects first MLB win
Kopech (1-0) allowed one run on seven hits while striking out four across six innings as he notched the victory Sunday against the Tigers.
In just his second career start, Kopech produced an impressive outing, as he managed to surrender just one run despite a fair amount of traffic on the bases. Although the sample size is small, Kopech has found success in the big leagues so far, allowing just one run on 10 hits while fanning eight over eight frames. The 22-year-old will face a tough Boston lineup his next time through the rotation, as he's slated to pitch Friday.
