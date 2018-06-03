Kopech allowed seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over two innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Kopech served up another reminder why the White Sox are holding him back at Triple-A. Just 23 of his 53 pitches went for strikes, and he walked four batters for the fourth time in the last six starts -- he's gifted 20 free passes over his last 26 innings. Control has been his bane and rears itself often enough to label him inconsistent and warrants patience on the part of the organization.