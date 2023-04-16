Kopech didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Orioles, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks over five-plus innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander seemed to be cruising toward a quality start, allowing just one run through the first five innings, but a solo shot by Anthony Santander followed by a walk to Austin Hays to lead off the sixth chased Kopech from the game. It's the second time in three starts the wheels have come off for him in a hurry in a later inning, and Kopech will carry a 6.32 ERA and 14:10 K:BB through 15.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come next weekend in Tampa Bay.