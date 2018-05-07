Kopech allowed two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

This was Kopech's shortest outing of the season and a reminder he still has work to do before a promotion to the majors is warranted. Just 34 of his 66 pitches were in the zone, and he hit two batters. Command has been a recurring theme for Kopech throughout his career, but he's managed to keep his walks and HBP down this season until Sunday.

