Kopech (5-11) yielded nine runs on six hits and four walks over four innings Friday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Rockies.

Kopech served up three homers in Friday's brutal outing. He also continues to struggle with his command; over his last 10 starts, Kopech has registered an unsightly 32:43 K:BB over 42.1 frames. His season ERA climbed to 5.12 through 23 starts. The 27-year-olf righty is currently projected to start at home against Seattle next week.