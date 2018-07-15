Kopech allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 over six innings for Triple-A Charlotte in Saturday's win over Durham.

Kopech was in command from the start, a rarity for the flame-throwing right-hander. Seventy of his 96 pitches were in the zone and the one walk matched a season low. He's been up and down all season, but has three quality starts in his last four outings. Charlotte pitching coach Steve McCatty told Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune that Kopech didn't overthrow, which helped keep him in the zone. "When you're trying to throw 100 all the time, other things get out of whack," McCatty said. Kopech's fastball lived in the 95-97 mph range and topped out at 99.