Kopech is day-to-day after suffering a sore left hamstring during his relief appearance Wednesday against the Cardinals, James Fegan of The Athleticreports.
Kopech fell awkwardly on the last pitch of his scoreless seventh inning Wednesday, but appears to have avoided any significant injury. Considering their bullpen depth and Kopech's immense, long-term potential, it's unlikely the White Sox rush his return.
