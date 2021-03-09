Kopech will make his spring debut Tuesday against the Padres, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Kopech will follow starter Lance Lynn, so he'll get to see the best San Diego has to offer. It's unknown if he'll pitch more than one inning Tuesday, but he's expected serve a multi-inning, bullpen role to start the 2021 season. "He's going to have to work hard to control his emotions and maintain his concentration. If he slips here or there, he's just human. But the fact he's going out there healthy and has worked hard to keep his delivery consistent makes us very excited to watch him," said manager Tony La Russa. Kopech, who missed all of the 2019 season due to elbow surgery and opted out of 2020, has thrown just one inning (in March of last year) since September 2018. The White Sox plan to manage his innings but have not ruled out using him as a starter in 2021.