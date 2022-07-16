Kopech (3-6) earned the win during Friday's 6-2 victory over Minnesota, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Kopech surrendered both runs on his ledger on three baserunners in the first inning, however, he settled down from there to keep Minnesota off the board despite traffic on the bases. The 26-year-old has noticeably slowed since posting a 1.92 ERA in 11 games through June 12, posting a 5.74 ERA through 31.1 innings in six turns since. Combined, Kopech owns a 3.36 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 83 innings across 17 starts at the first half's conclusion.