Kopech (3-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and a walk over 7 scoreless innings against the Guardians. He struck out nine.

Kopech has now thrown 15 scoreless innings over his last two starts, allowing just three hits while striking out 19 in that span. It's been quite a turnaround for the 27-year-old right-hander, who posted a 5.97 ERA in his first three starts. Kopech lowered his ERA to 4.24 with a 1.22 WHIP and 60:29 K:BB across 10 starts (57.1 innings) this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for next week at home against the Angels.