Kopech is considered day-to-day after making an early exit from his start Wednesday versus the Mariners due to leg cramps.

Kopech apparently began feeling the cramps as he tried to warm up before the top of the fifth inning. He scattered four walks and one hit over four scoreless innings while striking out five prior to his departure. The 27-year-old right-hander is currently lined up to take the mound again in Monday's series opener at Baltimore, though he could require a day or two of extra rest. Either way, it doesn't seem to be an overly serious concern.