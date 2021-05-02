Kopech allowed one hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings in Saturday's 7-3 win over Cleveland.

Kopech pitched for the first time since a five-inning start last Sunday and picked up his first hold of the season. The right-hander continues to dominate whether as a starter or reliever. He's started twice, but the White Sox are largely sticking to the plan of using him for multiple-inning stints out of the bullpen. Kopech has a 1.45 ERA and 0.64 WHIP with a 30:4 K:BB while holding opponents to a .125 batting average in 18.2 innings.