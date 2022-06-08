Kopech (2-2) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight across six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Kopech dominated the vaunted Los Angeles lineup, with the only hit he surrendered being a single to Will Smith. He posted a season-best eight strikeouts on the strength of 13 swinging strikes across 98 total pitches. Importantly, Kopech also displayed improved control, as he managed to walk fewer than two batters in a start for only the second time this season. He's maintained a 1.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 51:24 K:BB across 51 innings on the campaign.