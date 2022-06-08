Kopech (2-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing zero runs on one hit and one walk over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

Kopech bounced back extremely well after a rough outing against the Blue Jays where he allowed five earned runs. In Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, the righty was dominant. The eight strikeouts were the most that Kopech has had in a single game this season. In addition to earning the win, he also picked up a quality start, his fourth in his last five games. The flamethrower will take a 1.94 ERA into his next start.