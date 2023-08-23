Kopech was removed from his start Wednesday against the Mariners due to an apparent injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Kopech threw five warmup tosses before the top of the fifth inning and didn't look quite right. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol then visited the mound with a trainer and the 27-year-old right-hander was lifted following a brief chat. He appeared to be shaking out his arm as he made his way to the dugout. Kopech worked four scoreless innings versus Seattle prior to his departure, scattering four walks and one hit while striking out five.