Kopech left Sunday's start against the Rangers with right knee discomfort, 670 The Score reports.
He only recorded two outs before exiting, and it's unclear how much more time he will miss. Reynaldo Lopez came in to relieve Kopech, and Davis Martin could be an option to come back up from Triple-A to replace Kopech in the rotation if necessary.
