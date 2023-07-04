Kopech (shoulder) is expected to return to the White Sox's rotation after the All-Star break, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Kopech was slated to miss his start Sunday to receive an extended rest, but the White Sox still felt the need to place him on the injured list. Fortunately, it doesn't seem Kopech is in line for an extended absence, and he'll return to the rotation with a fresh arm to begin the second half of the season.