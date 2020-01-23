White Sox's Michael Kopech: Expects to begin 2020 at Triple-A
Kopech (elbow) assumes he'll be starting the season at Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
''I assume that's kind of what everyone is thinking, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't probably thinking the same thing,'' Kopech said. ''But I'm still going to give myself that chance [to make the big-league rotation] if it presents itself." Kopech, who underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in September of 2018, was able to throw a couple of Instructional League games toward the end of 2019, but the White Sox are unlikely to push him. Chicago currently has a legitimate five-man rotation of Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease and Gio Gonzalez to open the regular season.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Ready for spring training•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: No restrictions next spring•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: To face hitters soon•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throwing from 75 feet•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Placed on 60-day injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: A good spot for Ozuna
From how Marcell Ozuna fits in Atlanta to what Alex Wood means for the Dodgers, Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball: 3B sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...