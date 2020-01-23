Play

Kopech (elbow) assumes he'll be starting the season at Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

''I assume that's kind of what everyone is thinking, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't probably thinking the same thing,'' Kopech said. ''But I'm still going to give myself that chance [to make the big-league rotation] if it presents itself." Kopech, who underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in September of 2018, was able to throw a couple of Instructional League games toward the end of 2019, but the White Sox are unlikely to push him. Chicago currently has a legitimate five-man rotation of Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease and Gio Gonzalez to open the regular season.

