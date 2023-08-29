Kopech (5-12) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

It was another tough outing for Kopech, who's now gone four straight starts without making it through five innings. He's allowed 17 runs in that span (16.1 innings) while issuing 17 walks. Command continues to be an issue for Kopech, who's struggled to a career-worst 15-percent walk rate this season. Overall, his ERA is up to 5.08 with a 1.53 WHIP and 127:84 K:BB across 25 starts (124 innings) this season. Kopech will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for this weekend against Detroit.