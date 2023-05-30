Kopech (3-5) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out 10 and taking a loss against the Angels.

Kopech gave up four runs on two homers in the first inning but was able to dance around trouble for the rest of the outing. He struck out 10 batters but needed 102 pitches to get through just 4.1 frames. The 27-year-old also matched his season high by forcing 17 swinging strikes. Kopech has compiled a filthy 29:3 K:BB over his last three starts but his ERA jumped back up to 4.52 after Monday's shaky performance. He's projected to start at home against the Tigers this weekend.