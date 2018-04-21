Kopech (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 10 for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Kopech made his third start of the season and upped his pitch count to 95 (59 for strikes). He was unable to pitch himself out of trouble and hurt by a hit batsman, a stolen base, a balk and a wild pitch. The right-hander has a 2.40 ERA with five walks and 21 strikeouts over 15 innings. That 3.0 BB/9 walk rate his particularly encouraging, a sign that his wavering command is improving.