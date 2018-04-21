White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans 10 in loss
Kopech (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 10 for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Kopech made his third start of the season and upped his pitch count to 95 (59 for strikes). He was unable to pitch himself out of trouble and hurt by a hit batsman, a stolen base, a balk and a wild pitch. The right-hander has a 2.40 ERA with five walks and 21 strikeouts over 15 innings. That 3.0 BB/9 walk rate his particularly encouraging, a sign that his wavering command is improving.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Takes different path Saturday•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans eight in season debut•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Will develop changeup in minors•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: No chance at Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Pitches out of trouble•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...