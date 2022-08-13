Kopech struck out 11 batters through six no-hit innings in Friday's win over Detroit. He walked three and did not factor in the decision.

Kopech was untouchable Friday but he settled for a no-decision due to his offense's slow start. It was his first double-digit strikeout performance of the year and he forced a season-high 22 whiffs. The 26-year-old completed six innings for the second time since the start of July and lowered his season ERA to 3.18 through 104.2 frames. Kopech is projected to take on the Astros at home next week.