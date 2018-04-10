Kopech allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight over four scoreless innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Kopech, the organization's top pitching prospect, made his seasonal debut for the Knights and his fourth overall start at the Triple-A level. The flame-throwing right-hander is generating much excitement in Chicago and figures to reach the Windy City before the end of the season, though nothing is guaranteed. The White Sox will be careful not rush Kopech, who has some refining to do, particularly in the area of developing a consistent changeup as his third pitch.