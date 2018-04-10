White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans eight in season debut
Kopech allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight over four scoreless innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Kopech, the organization's top pitching prospect, made his seasonal debut for the Knights and his fourth overall start at the Triple-A level. The flame-throwing right-hander is generating much excitement in Chicago and figures to reach the Windy City before the end of the season, though nothing is guaranteed. The White Sox will be careful not rush Kopech, who has some refining to do, particularly in the area of developing a consistent changeup as his third pitch.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Will develop changeup in minors•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: No chance at Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Pitches out of trouble•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Impresses in spring debut•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Scheduled to start Monday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...