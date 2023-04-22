Kopech didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out a season-high nine.

As has been the norm for Kopech to begin the season, he looked dominant at times but also fell victim to one bad inning, in this case a four-run first by Tampa Bay. The right-hander did generate 16 swinging strikes on 104 pitches, but his command remains erratic -- he's walked at least three batters in all four of his outings, and Harold Ramirez's two-run shot in the opening frame was the eighth homer Kopech has served up in only 20.2 innings. He'll carry a 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB into his next start, likely to come next week in Toronto.