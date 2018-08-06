White Sox's Michael Kopech: Fans nine, no walks
Kopech allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out nine with no walks over seven innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Kopech has commanded his fastball much better of late, walking just four batters over his last 31 innings, which has allowed him to get deeper into games. White Sox player development director Chris Getz told Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune that Kopech has grown confident in his changeup while adding there's a chance his callup "happens very soon."
