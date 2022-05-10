Kopech allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks over six innings in Monday's loss to Cleveland. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Kopech coughed up a run on a fielding error in the first inning before keeping the Guardians off the board for the next five frames. It was his longest outing of the year and he lowered his season ERA to 0.93 through 29 innings. The 6-foot-3 righty has yet to allow more than two runs in any of his six outings to date. Kopech is lined up to face the Yankees at home this weekend.