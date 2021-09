Kopech pitched two perfect innings while striking out four in the loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader. He did not factor into the decision.

Kopech struck out the side in the first inning, and followed it with another three-up three-down second inning. He's allowed just one run with 17 strikeouts over nine innings in his last six appearances. The 25-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 13.4 K/9 in 63 innings this season.