White Sox's Michael Kopech: First spring start scheduled
Kopech (elbow) will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This will mark Kopech's first game pitched since Sept. 5, 2018, against the Tigers. A day later, he was diagnosed with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament and underwent Tommy John surgery soon after. The right-hander has thrown bullpen sessions and batting practice on backfields, featuring his upper 90s fastball. Kopech intends to make three spring starts but won't break camp with the team. He's targeting a May or June return to the White Sox.
