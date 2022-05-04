Kopech struck out five in four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks in a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Kopech allowed multiple baserunners in three of the four innings he pitched but was able to get out of trouble each time. He left the game after tossing 83 pitches. The 26-year-old has an excellent 1.17 ERA in 23 innings this season, not allowing more than two runs in any start and not yet giving up a homer. Over his first five starts, however, he has struggled with control, walking 4.3 batters per nine innings. His next start will likely be early next week against Cleveland.