Kopech will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was leaning toward Kopech making the start but wanted to get through the three-game series against Minnesota first. This will be Kopech's third start and first since April 25 against the Rangers, when he struck out 10 over 87 pitches and five innings.