Kopech did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Mariners. He struck out four.

Kopech allowed a two-run homer off the bat of Eugenio Suarez. It was the righty's first start after spending just over two weeks on the injured list with a knee strain. Kopech struggled in the five starts prior to his injury, recording a 5.24 ERA with an 0-3 record during that span. In addition, the 26-year-old has had more difficulty in 11 road starts with a 4.80 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 50.2 innings compared to a 2.97 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 63.2 innings across 12 starts in Chicago