Kopech (4-8) gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss in an 8-0 defeat to the Rangers on Saturday.

Kopech's 97 mph fastball wasn't enough to overpower the Rangers, and he was saddled with his eighth loss of the season after being chased in the fourth inning. The major damage came on a bases-loaded single off the bat of Adolis Garcia. Kopech was also responsible for a runner who came in to score on a wild pitch by reliever Jose Ruiz after he had left the game. Kopech had an ERA of 1.92 on June 12, but the nine starts he has made since that time have lifted it to 3.38. The 26-year-old right-hander will look to rebound in his next expected start against the weak Tigers lineup.