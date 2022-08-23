The White Sox placed Kopech on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee strain.

After Kopech exited in the first inning of his start during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Royals, manager Tony La Russa said the right-hander was dealing with a hamstring issue, but the White Sox provided an updated diagnosed upon placing the 26-year-old on the IL. The severity of his left knee strain isn't fully known, though the White Sox are tentatively planning on Kopech being ready to return from the shelf when first eligible Sept. 7, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. Even if that's the case, Kopech's impending two-week absence could still make it difficult for fantasy managers to justify holding him at this stage of the season. The White Sox called up Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte to provide the team with a multi-inning option out of the bullpen until a replacement in the rotation is needed for Kopech beginning with Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.