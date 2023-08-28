Kopech (leg) is listed as the White Sox's probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards.
Kopech's previous start last Wednesday against the Mariners was cut short after he experienced leg cramps, but the right-hander will slot back into the rotation on his normal four days' rest after completing his between-starts bullpen session without issue. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come this weekend versus the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.
