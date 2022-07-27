Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies.

Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning, and held onto it to given Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.