Kopech (hamstring) is still feeling a bit of discomfort in his strained left hamstring, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Tony La Russa said Kopech still "has a little pinch" in the hamstring when running, and he want the young pitcher to run with limitations. That being said, the hard-throwing righty has made considerable progress in his recovery and will likely be activated from the injured list in the near future.
