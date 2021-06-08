Kopech (hamstring) is still feeling a bit of discomfort in his strained left hamstring, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Tony La Russa said Kopech still "has a little pinch" in the hamstring when running, and he want the young pitcher to run with limitations. That being said, the hard-throwing righty has made considerable progress in his recovery and will likely be activated from the injured list in the near future.