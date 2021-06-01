Kopech is dealing with a Grade 1 strain to his left hamstring, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

While general manager Rick Hahn doesn't believe the injury will sideline Kopech for an extended time, he's not sure the righty will be ready for activation when eligible June 8. The coveted prospect has excelled as both a reliever and a spot starter in 2021, posting a 1.72 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 31.1 total innings.