Kopech did not factor into the decision Friday when he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over three scoreless innings in a 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

For the second time in three starts, the young right-hander was forced to leave a start due to rain. Kopech was wild to start the night, hitting Mookie Betts with his first pitch and issuing a four-pitch walk to Andrew Benintendi, but settled in after picking off Betts. Kopech is next scheduled to pitch Wednesday at home against the Tigers.