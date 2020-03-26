Play

The White Sox optioned Kopech to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech is healthy again after missing the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery, but the White Sox likely want to see their top pitching prospect build up his pitch count and refine his command at Triple-A for at least a few starts before returning him into the big-league rotation. The hard-throwing righty made just one appearance in Cactus League play before the MLB suspended its season, striking out one over a perfect inning.

More News
Our Latest Stories