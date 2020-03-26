White Sox's Michael Kopech: Headed to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned Kopech to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Kopech is healthy again after missing the entire 2019 season following Tommy John surgery, but the White Sox likely want to see their top pitching prospect build up his pitch count and refine his command at Triple-A for at least a few starts before returning him into the big-league rotation. The hard-throwing righty made just one appearance in Cactus League play before the MLB suspended its season, striking out one over a perfect inning.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Makes first start since TJ surgery•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: First spring start scheduled•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Impresses in live batting practice•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws on side•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Expects to begin 2020 at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Ready for spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...