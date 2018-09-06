White Sox's Michael Kopech: Hit hard by Tigers
Kopech (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Tigers tamed the White Sox 10-2, coughing up seven runs on nine hits -- including four home runs -- and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out six.
The rookie was catching far too much of the plate on the night, and in total six of Detroit's nine hits went for extra bases. Chalk it up as a learning experience for Kopech, who still has a strong 15:2 K:BB through his first 14.1 big-league innings. He'll next take the mound Tuesday in Kansas City.
