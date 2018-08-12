Kopech pitched seven scoreless innings and didn't walk a batter while striking out nine Saturday for Triple-A Charlotte.

This was the third time in the last four starts that Kopech hasn't issued a free pass. Going back further, the right-hander has walked just four over his last six starts, spanning 38 innings. Command of his fastball, leading to a high walk rate, has been one major reason cited for keeping Kopech in the minors, but this most recent stretch suggests the time is right to bring him up to Chicago.